MORE than 170 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Gwent in the latest 24-hour period.
Public Health Wales confirmed that there were 178 new cases across the Anuerin Bevan University Health Board area in the 24 hours up to 9am on August 13.
Newport saw the highest increase in Gwent, with 56 new Covid cases.
There were 40 new cases in Caerphilly, 32 in Monmoutshire, 31 in Torfaen and 19 in Blaenau Gwent.
The new cases make up part of the 1,099 across Wales in the latest daily figures.
Four new coronavirus related deaths were also recorded across the country, with none in Gwent.
The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:
- Cardiff - 102
- Swansea - 93
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 86
- Wrexham - 71
- Flintshire - 64
- Denbighshire - 64
- Gwynedd - 60
- Conwy - 59
- Newport - 56
- Neath Port Talbot - 43
- Caerphilly - 40
- Carmarthenshire - 38
- Pembrokeshire - 36
- Vale of Glamorgan - 35
- Powys - 35
- Monmouthshire - 32
- Torfaen - 31
- Bridgend - 30
- Ceredigion - 20
- Blaenau Gwent - 19
- Anglesey - ten
- Merthyr Tydfil - nine
- Residents outside Wales - 58
- Unknown location - eight
Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.
They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.
The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
