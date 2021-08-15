HOUSE prices in Gwent are still on the rise according to Zoopla - and these are some of the most expensive places to buy in the region.

Zoopla has compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Gwent.

This list was calculated using Zoopla's pricing estimates, which takes both transactions and listing data into account.

Here are the seven places across the region where the highest average house price was paid over the last 12 months.

1) Usk, Current average value - £420,320

Prices in Usk have risen by almost five per cent over the last 12 months according to Zoopla.

And even in the last year, homes in Usk have, on average, gained almost than £20,000 in value.

2) Chepstow, Current average value - £355,298

The average price of the 211 homes sold in Chepstow over the last 12 months rose by more £6,000.

Despite a slower rise in value compared to other parts of the region (1.99 per cent), according to Zoopla, Chepstow is still one of the most expensive places to buy in Gwent.

3) Monmouth, Current average value - £354,615

A home bought in Monmouth five years ago would have gained more than £40,000 of value today, Zoopla suggest.

While prices in the town have remained consistently above the UK average during that period.

4) Abergavenny, Current average value - £299,124

Almost 200 properties have been sold in Abergavenny over the last 12 months, for an average price of £298,745.

The Zoopla estimate value of £299,124 makes it the fourth most expensive location in Gwent.

5) Caldicot, Current average value - £293,453

Prices in Caldicot have risen by more than five per cent over the last 12 months according to Zoopla.

But over the last three months, homes in Caldicot have, on average, lost almost £2,000 in value.

6) Newport, Current average value - £197,090

House prices in Newport have fallen over the last 12 months, according to Zoopla.

In that time Newport properties have seen an average price drop of more than £4,000, or 2.17 per cent.

7) Cwmbran, Current average value - £191,384

Cwmbran takes seventh place on the list, with an average price paid of £197,475 over the last 12 months.

Over the last five years, few places in Gwent has seen as much of a surge in interest as Cwmbran, with house prices today up 20 per cent from the same point in 2016.