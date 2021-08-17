YOUNGSTERS from across Newport have raised thousands for charity.

Shaftesbury Youf Gang – a youth forum based in Shaftesbury with members from all over Newport – have finally been able to carry out a charitable walk which was delayed 16 months by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, August 14, 37 people – including children, parents, and friends of the group – took part in a walk to raise money for Children with Cancer UK, with at least £1,800 raised through sponsorship forms and donations still being accepted on their fundraising page.

The children - from Shaftesbury, Malpas, Bettws and Rogerstone - were even joined by the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken, who presented the youngsters with souvenir T-shirts near Fourteen Locks Canal Centre in Rogerstone.

Group co-ordinator, Richard Davies, said: “We have held fundraisers in the past, but the walk we planned 16 months ago had to be postponed because of Covid. It went really well and was well received.”

Their fundraising page remains open for anyone wishing to donate.

Shaftesbury Youf Gang was set-up in 2015, with the group encouraging civic pride and taking part in community events, but also having fun.

Following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Wales their Monday sports club – held at Shaftesbury Community Centre – has been able to resume, offerings sports, fun and games.

Mr Davies said: “We had about 20 kids take part last week – kids from all over Newport are welcome to come along and enjoy a fit and healthy lifestyle.

“Shaftesbury Youf Gang has run for nearly seven years and the original kids have all grown into fine young adults.”

They have a “new batch” of children in their Youf Gang and boys and girls aged between eight and 14 are welcome to join.

Work is being undertaken to set-up a website for Shaftesbury Youf Gang, but anyone hoping to find out more or get involved can e-mail watkins_linda@sky.com