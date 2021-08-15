A MONTH-LONG pilgrimage to highlight the pollution problems plaguing the River Wye has reached its destination.
The Save the Wye campaign aimed to highlight the problems facing the river by walking with a bottle of water from the source in Mid Wales to the Severn Estuary at Chepstow.
On July 31, a band accompanied pilgrims and the bottle of water along Chepstow’s High Street, with other events held throughout the month.
Pilgrimage co-founder Mollie Meager, from the Forest of Dean, poured the water back into the river on August 1.
Save the Wye said the river was facing “multiple threats from pollution” and wildlife was being severely affected by the issues.
They said that all English rivers, and most in Wales, were polluted beyond legal limits.
