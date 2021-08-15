A PENARTH resident has spoken out after a lane became 'completely blocked' by a large pile of fly-tipping.

The pile of rubbish seems to consist of a toilet, pipes, a bag of compost and much more.

Similar items were also dumped at Porthkerry Country Park in Barry back in May of this year.

Doctor Petros Makris, who took the picture, told us that he witnessed a lorry drive down the lane - which joins Meliden Road and Dyserth Road and "tipped all its load" into the lane which is now "completely blocked".

The incident happened on Monday, August 9

"I would say that this is the first one of this magnitude and hope it is an isolated case," he added.

"However it is quite common to see things dumped around.

"I have seen filled black bugs, a mattress, and broken seats left in lanes in the last year or so.

"There was even an electric generator - it looked like one - left in the Victoria Square garden not so long ago."

A Vale of Glamorgan Council spokesperson said: “The Council is aware of this instance of fly-tipping and officers have been instructed to clear the waste. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact the Council.

“Our environmental enforcement officers regularly patrol known fly-tipping hotspots and respond to any reports relating to this offence.

“Fly-tipping is a crime and an issue we take extremely seriously. "Anyone found to be committing this type of offence could face serious consequences, which include being issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice, prosecution, fines of up to £50,000 or even imprisonment.”