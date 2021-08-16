A VEGAN deli which recently opened in Barry has already proven popular.

Karry’s Deli, on Park Crescent, is Wales’ first all-plant-based-products delicatessen and follows the success of similar concepts in England – including Rudy’s Vegan Butcher in London and Faux in Nottingham.

The business was opened by Karry Meyrick, who is from Barry but has spent many years travelling the world, carrying out philanthropy work such as teaching children English.

The 41-year-old business owner said: “I really wanted to own something of my own.

“During lockdown I read lots of articles and saw lots on vegan and plant-based food, but there didn’t seem to be this in the area.

“People are becoming more conscious of the environment, their health and what they’re eating. In lockdown I think people have become more aware of their diet.

“When Rudy’s Vegan Butcher opened in London it did really well; I thought it would be amazing to have that in Barry.”

Karry’s Deli officially opened its doors on August 2, selling out of some products within just three days – including many of their cheeses – made with cashews – with the garlic and herb cheese proving to be “an absolute winner”.

“It’s been lovely and it’s such a friendly street,” added Ms Meyrick.

“So many people have come in and thanked me for opening or said they’ve been waiting for something like this; it’s a nice feeling.

“The steaks sold out fast and our cheddar and black pudding did really well too.

“I’ve opened using my own funds but will be getting a small loan from Development Bank of Wales to help with restocking and getting products people want.”

Ms Meyrick describes herself as an “accidental vegan” due to cutting out most of her meat and milk consumption on her travels.

“You don’t have to be 100 per cent vegan, or even vegan, to eat plant-based food,” said Ms Meyrick.

“I think if everyone reduced their meat consumption the world would be a better place – just try one thing; you never know you might like it.”