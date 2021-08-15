SEVEN men from South Wales have been arrested following a serious assault in Liverpool.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following the incident which occurred in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday, August 14).

Just after 1am, emergency services were called to Bold Street due to reports that a man was unconscious on the floor near Central Station.

Officers attended and gave first aid until paramedics arrived. The 24-year-old man, who comes from Northern Ireland, was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious head injuries. His condition remains critical but stable.

It is believed that the victim was walking down Bold Street towards Hanover Street with three friends when they were assaulted.

Following extensive enquiries, a 40-year-old man from Pontypridd was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Six other men - aged between 33 and 41 and from South Wales – have also been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, in relation to suspected cocaine found in a hotel room.

The investigation continues; detectives are still keen to speak to any taxi drivers from the nearby Hackney cab rank on Hanover Street, in case they have vital dashcam footage.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Parry, said: “Although several arrests have been made, our investigation continues are we’d still like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any CCTV, dashcam or other information.

Drivers can upload dashcam footage to be viewed by police via this link.

Anyone else who can assist the investigation is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 21000567116.

People can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or contact them via their online form.

Computer IP addresses are never traced and no-one will ever know you contacted Crimestoppers. For telephone calls, there is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and the charity has never traced a call.