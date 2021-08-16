ANOTHER touch of Hollywood comes to Wrexham – and this one is a little hard to miss!
A giant Hollywood-style sign reading ‘Wrexham’ has been erected on Bersham Bank.
The giant sign comes a day after Wrexham AFC beat Curzon Ashton in their final pre-season friendly 3-1.
Several photos were shared on social media as people couldn’t believe their eyes – with guesses flying around about who had set up the massive letters.
So Wrexham is really running with the Hollywood theme, this has just appeared on the slag heap! Love it 😍 🎥❤️ #wrexham @VancityReynolds
Wrexham resident Michael Roberts shared a picture on Twitter after investigating the sign as it was being built.
He told the Leader: “There were about six lads putting the sign up. They were in a white 4x4.
“Whoever has done it has put a lot of effort into it and must have had permission to get through the gate at the back of the slag heap.”
The Hollywood buzz first came to Wrexham late last year when superstar actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were confirmed as the big names wanting to buy Wrexham AFC.
The men won the trust of the Wrexham Supporters Trust to become its new co-owners. The takeover officially happened in February 2021.
