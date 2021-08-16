RYLAN Clarke-Neal is returning to our screen following “time away from the spotlight” after splitting from his husband.

The former X-Factor star will be making a return to TV to present Strictly It Takes Two.

Rylan has taken a three-month break from working following the break-up from former husband, Dan.

A source told The Sun: “Rylan’s spent time away from the spotlight focusing on his wellbeing surrounded by friends and family.

“He’s now hopefully to make his return to telly as he’s missed working.

“It’s all looking positive and the team at It Takes Two always have a lot of fun filming. It’s a joyful show to work on.

“Of course, everyone backstage wants what’s best for Rylan and aren’t putting pressure on him.”

Rylan and Dan made history when they became the first gay couple to present This Morning.

Rylan who shot to fame after reaching the finals of The X Factor has forged an impressive career as a TV presenter.

Rylan is a regular on the ITV show as well as the former presenter of Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

Rylan met his husband after Dan, a former police officer, appeared on Big Brother in 2013. It was the same year Rylan won the celebrity version of the show.

In June, Rylan spoke out about the marriage split, pledging to “seek help” as he asked for privacy while he dealt with personal issues.

He said: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

Rylan has said he is trying to “seek help” following the divorce and is “not in a good place at the moment”.

He added: “I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”