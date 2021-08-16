SEVEN men from South Wales who were arrested in Liverpool following a serious assault on Saturday, August 14, have been released under investigation.
A 40-year-old man from Pontypridd was arrested on suspicion of the assault and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
The victim of the alleged assault, a 24-year-old from Northern Ireland, sustained head injuries and was described to be in a critical condition.
He has since improved and is in a stable condition.
The other men from South Wales were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after a substance suspected to be cocaine was found in their hotel room have been released under investigation.
Merseyside Police are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward and ask any drivers with dashcam footage to upload it to be viewed by police on the NICE website.
Anyone else who can assist the investigation is asked to message Merseyside Police on Twitter or message Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, quoting reference 21000567116.
You can also pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by contacting them on their website.
