The South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,500-plus members and we've been asking them to pick their five favourite photographs to share.

This week it is the turn of Nicola Deacon, of Cwmbran.

She said: "I started photography after suffering a stroke and being housebound. My husband bought me a camera and I would sit in the conservatory and take photos of the birds, bees , squirrels etc. It helped with my depression too."

The themes are countryside, people, buildings, animals and the photographer's choice.

If you want to take part go to: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/myfavouritefive