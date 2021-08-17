The South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,500-plus members and we've been asking them to pick their five favourite photographs to share.
This week it is the turn of Nicola Deacon, of Cwmbran.
She said: "I started photography after suffering a stroke and being housebound. My husband bought me a camera and I would sit in the conservatory and take photos of the birds, bees , squirrels etc. It helped with my depression too."
The themes are countryside, people, buildings, animals and the photographer's choice.
If you want to take part go to: www.southwalesargus.co.uk/myfavouritefive
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.