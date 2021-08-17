A CWMBRAN couple who were childhood sweethearts have celebrated their dream wedding - complete with Cinderella carriage - despite splitting up many years ago after a dare backfired.

Stacey-Marie and Dwayne Wall, from Cwmbran, dated when they were children but Stacey said: "We stopped talking after Dwayne threw an egg in my face as a dare - safe to say I didn't want to bother after that."

But they got back together seven years ago, getting engaged two years later. They tied the knot on July 31, 2021.

Dwayne is assistant manager at ETB in Cwmbran and Stacey works for Morrison's on the home delivery team

Did you always know what kind of wedding you wanted?

Yes, I always knew I wanted a simple but fairytale-style wedding. Our wedding was based around sweet love. I (Stacey) arrived in a Cinderella-style horse and carriage. Our tables were all named after Haribo sweets and our wedding favours were shots.

Where did you have the ceremony and why did you choose that location?

Our ceremony was in St Gabriel's Church, Cwmbran. It was a beautiful location and a pretty setting.

How did it go?

The ceremony was amazing, even though some restrictions were in place still, we made it work and the ceremony was lovely and meaningful.

And what about the reception. Where was it held?

The reception and evening was held at The Olive Tree, in Cwmbran. It is a lovely place and the staff couldn't have been more helpful.

Where did you get the dress, cars, cake, bridesmaids' outfits, grooms outfit, video, photography, flowers and menswear from?

My dress came from wed2be; the suits from Slaters. The cake from Karen's cake studio (which looked and tasted amazing). Bridesmaid and maid of honour dresses came from Next, Quiz and Children boutique. Flowers from Athena Flowers. The photographer was a family member and her friend - Michaela and Robyn - who were fantastic. The horse and carriage came from Kilvey Carriages.

What was the best bit of the day?

The best thing was being able to marry my best friend and sharing our day with our most loved family and friends.

And the worst?

The restrictions due to covid were the worst part but we definitely made the most of the day and didn't let it dampen our spirits.

Tell us about the honeymoon?

Our honeymoon was a surprise booked by Stacey's parents. We went to the Imperial Hotel in Torquay for seven nights. It was lovely just spend time together and do nothing.

Anything else you think we should know about the big day

Our journey to the church and back to the Olive Tree was caught on half of Cwmbran's phones as everyone was out as the horse and carriage got a lot of attention.