STUCK on what to eat, or just fancy sinking your teeth into a discount?
Burger King UK has raised the stakes with their new offer: Burger Roulette, which will be available through the Burger King app for a limited time.
The wheel will feature nine burgers and – with each spin costing just £2 – gives food fans the chance to bag themselves a bargain.
Burger Roulette, available on the app, will include:
- Bacon Double Cheeseburger
- Chicken Royale
- Crispy Chicken
- Roadhouse Crispy Chicken
- Steakhouse Angus Burger
- Halloumi King
- Bacon Double XL
- The Whopper
- The Double Whopper (the biggest burger on the wheel)
Without the deal the cheapest of the nine is the bacon double cheeseburger, which costs £3.99 - meaning no matter where the wheel lands people are saving money.
Brand and communications director at Burger King UK, Soco Nunez, said: “Our latest deal combines fun with feasting, and we’re confident its every burger lovers dream.
“We know our adventurous fans are going to love having a spin on the wheel, as with nine iconic and delicious burgers in the line-up, they really can’t lose.”
The Burger Roulette app offer is redeemable on in-store, drive-thru and Click & Collect orders. It is available on weekdays (Monday to Friday).
Burger King branches in Gwent:
- Monmouth: A40 northbound and southbound
- Newport: Commercial Street
