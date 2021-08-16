STUCK on what to eat, or just fancy sinking your teeth into a discount?

Burger King UK has raised the stakes with their new offer: Burger Roulette, which will be available through the Burger King app for a limited time.

The wheel will feature nine burgers and – with each spin costing just £2 – gives food fans the chance to bag themselves a bargain.

Burger Roulette, available on the app, will include:

  • Bacon Double Cheeseburger
  • Chicken Royale
  • Crispy Chicken
  • Roadhouse Crispy Chicken
  • Steakhouse Angus Burger
  • Halloumi King
  • Bacon Double XL
  • The Whopper
  • The Double Whopper (the biggest burger on the wheel)

Without the deal the cheapest of the nine is the bacon double cheeseburger, which costs £3.99 - meaning no matter where the wheel lands people are saving money.

Brand and communications director at Burger King UK, Soco Nunez, said: “Our latest deal combines fun with feasting, and we’re confident its every burger lovers dream.

“We know our adventurous fans are going to love having a spin on the wheel, as with nine iconic and delicious burgers in the line-up, they really can’t lose.”

The Burger Roulette app offer is redeemable on in-store, drive-thru and Click & Collect orders. It is available on weekdays (Monday to Friday).

Burger King branches in Gwent:

  • Monmouth: A40 northbound and southbound
  • Newport: Commercial Street