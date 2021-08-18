CAMPAIGNERS calling for a new railway station to serve Magor and Undy have won the backing of a South Wales East Senedd Member.

Magor Action Group on Rail (MAGOR) have laid out proposals for a station in the area - including associated infrastructure.

Paul Turner and Ted Hands from MAGOR have voiced their proposals to improve rail services in the community, outlining proposed sites for platforms, drop-off points and disabled parking.

The proposed design would involve staggered platforms, meaning potentially costly alterations to track design would not need to be undertaken.

The improvements would also allow a direct rail link between Magor and Undy and Bristol for commuters.

Magor and Undy’s nearest station is currently Severn Tunnel Junction.

Natasha Asghar, Senedd Member for South Wales East and shadow minister for transport and technology, has backed the calls to fund a new railway station.

Ms Asghar said: “MAGOR have made sensible proposals and now it’s just a case of funding. I have written to the UK minister for transport, Grant Shapps, to make the case for a station here.

“At a time when we should be promoting sustainable transport as much as possible, it is surprising that there is not a station serving the communities of Magor and Undy.

“Paul Turner and Ted Hands have been working tirelessly for the last ten years to get a station in Magor and Undy, and it is really encouraging to see that their hard work is backed by the majority of the community.

“Creating a station within walking distance of the whole community would be a first for Wales and I will continue to support MAGOR in their bid for a new walkway station.”