A BARGOED pensioner has been warned he could be jailed after admitting sexual assault.

Wayne Chamberlain, 63, of Heol Brychan, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, relating to an offence on December 20 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to resisting a constable, relating to an offence the following day – December 21.

READ MORE:

Judge Richard Twomlow adjourned sentencing until September for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

He warned Chamberlain that “all sentencing options will be open.”

Chamberlain was granted bail, and must register as a sex offender.