A BARGOED pensioner has been warned he could be jailed after admitting sexual assault.
Wayne Chamberlain, 63, of Heol Brychan, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, relating to an offence on December 20 last year.
He also pleaded guilty to resisting a constable, relating to an offence the following day – December 21.
READ MORE:
- In the Dock: Look who’s been in court from across Gwent.
- Men from South Wales arrested following Liverpool assault have been released.
- Caerphilly man caught with LSD admits being involved with supplying cocaine.
Judge Richard Twomlow adjourned sentencing until September for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
He warned Chamberlain that “all sentencing options will be open.”
Chamberlain was granted bail, and must register as a sex offender.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.