MORE than 130 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Newport, according to data from Public Health Wales.
There were 133 cases of Covid in the city, and 388 in Gwent as a whole, between August 13 and August 15.
Wales had 2,268 confirmed cases in that time in total.
Blaenau Gwent (33) had one of the lowest number of new cases in Wales, Monmouthshire had 61, Torfaen had 76 and Caerphilly had 85 new cases.
One person in Gwent died according to Public Health Wales figures, putting their total to 971 confirmed deaths in Gwent.
Two other people in Wales died, meaning that 5,641 have been confirmed to have died in Wales because of the virus in total.
All the cases in Wales by area:
- Rhonnda Cynon Taf - 231
- Cardiff - 207
- Flintshire - 145
- Powys - 137
- Neath Port Talbot - 137
- Swansea - 135
- Newport - 133
- Wrexham - 127
- Denbighshire - 102
- Conwy - 98
- Gwynedd - 97
- Carmarthenshire - 96
- Pembrokeshire - 88
- Caerphilly - 85
- Torfaen - 76
- Vale of Glamorgan - 71
- Bridgend - 68
- Monmouthshire - 61
- Ceredigion - 54
- Blaenau Gwent - 33
- Merthyr Tydfil - 32
- Anglesey - 21
- Unknown location - 34
- Resident outside Wales - 126
