THE Welsh Government has announced £11.5 million will be spent on helping children and families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a written statement, deputy minister for social services Julie Morgan announced £4.5 million will be spent on the Welsh Government's Child Development Fund, and £7 million on the Children and Communities Grant.

The Child Development Fund is focused on addressing concerns around developmental delays as a result of the pandemic, while the Children and Communities Grant will provide support to people up to and including the age of 25 who have been affected by the pandemic.

Ms Morgan said in the statement: “The impacts of the last year have been felt by all of us, and particularly so by our children and young people and by those living in our most deprived and disadvantaged communities.

“While we have sought to prioritise the needs of our children and young people throughout the pandemic, maintaining services for them as much as possible, we know there is now a need to provide additional support to help make up for lost time and lost opportunities.

“Across Wales we have a number of highly effective early intervention and prevention programmes providing support to children and families.

“During the health emergency, they have often had to adjust their approaches in line with the wider restrictions that we have all faced, sometimes pausing certain services temporarily.

“Many of the activities have now restarted, working with families to address the direct impacts of the lockdown and pandemic on economic, social, mental and physical wellbeing.

“The help they provide is critical as children and families refocus and move forwards.”

The Welsh Government have said this further funding is alongside the existing provisions available for children and young people.

