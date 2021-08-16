Newport-based business networking group ‘BNI Celtic’ says its members invoiced more than £500,000 worth of business between them since the start of the pandemic.

This was despite all their weekly meetings having to be held via Zoom, rather than in-person as they traditionally have been.

The members also raised £11,000 for The Newport & Usk Lions Club to support their charitable projects.

Jim Thompson, club secretary for Lions Club, said: “As a consequence of the great efforts made by BNI members we have been able to purchase essential items such as clothing for homeless charities and foodbanks. During the pandemic, we have contributed to the purchase of PPE, pyjamas and night dresses for distribution across NHS and private hospitals, care homes and GP practices.”

Despite the lockdowns, BNI Celtic has continued to attract local business owners from Newport and surrounding areas and increase membership numbers at its weekly online meetings, which are held every Thursday morning at 9:30am.

President of BNI Celtic, Matt Preece, from Business Doctors, said: “Well what a year! Who would have thought when we first went into lockdown it would take this long to get to this position? In my career, particularly in large businesses it has been common to always be seeking a competitive advantage.

"These 18 months have seen business owners experience crisis, survival and more recently recovery and a return to a growth mindset. Of course, there are winners and losers, some businesses have either been well suited to pandemic conditions or have been able to adapt to find those opportunities to successfully trade and keep the till ringing.

"BNI adapted very quickly and successfully to online meetings which has helped maintain our business community. This has led to new members joining seeking opportunities to develop new relationships and more than ever collaborate with each other, showing that we are all in this together.

"During this time alone more than 1,500 referrals have been passed amongst our members and well over £0.5 million in business.”

For more information about BNI Celtic, go to www.facebook.com/bniceltic.