Leading figures in the South Wales business community - including from Gwent - have joined City Hospice as the charity’s newest ambassadors.

Terry Edgell, CEO of Newport-based Premier Forest Group and Clive Thomas, managing partner at Watkins and Gunn, which has branches in Newport, Pontypool and Cardiff will help champion and spread the word about the work of the City Hospice.

The hospice, based in Cardiff, provides care to people with terminal and life limiting illnesses such as cancer, dementia, motor neurone disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The newly appointed ambassadors will also support events and fundraising campaigns.

Other new ambassdors joining Spiro Borg, managing director of Spiro’s Fine Dining, and Chris Macnamara, managing director of The Brogue Trader are Kim Bird, CEO of Before You Go; Catherine Brannigan, The Waterloo Foundation; Neil Carter, managing director of Carter Lauren Construction; Sarah Clifford, commercial and sales expert; Sarah Hughes, communications officer at South Wales Police; Sarah Lister-Sims, managing director of Hospital Innovations; Alastair Milburn, managing director of Effective Communication; Sara Nurse, SLC Consultancy; and Andrew Walker, business development director at Resource Ltd.

Terry Edgell, CEO and co-founder of Newport-based firm Premier Forest Group, said: “It’s an honour to become an ambassador for City Hospice which provides specialist palliative care, physical and emotional support to individuals and their families within their own homes.

“Demands on the charity have been immense during the past 18 months with a greater need for this type of care, people wishing to be surrounded by their loved ones at the end of their life and many families unable to grieve the passing of a loved one in the same way due to Covid restrictions.

“I am proud to support the charity to enable them to continue the incredible services they offer for those who may be in need of it now and in the future.”

Liz Andrews, chief executive of City Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to welcome this wonderful cohort of industry leading professionals as our new business ambassadors. Their support will be invaluable in raising awareness of our work and will help us to continue to provide care and compassion to patients and families in the community.”