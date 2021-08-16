PRINCE Harry will visit his grandmother, the Queen, when he returns to the UK with Netflix cameras in tow.

The Duke of Sussex will be taking part in a new Netflix docuseries alongside his wife, Meghan Markle.

In April, the streaming giant announced Heart of Invictus, made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions Company will follow competitors as they prepare for the 2022 games.

It was the first production to be announced since the couple signed a major deal with Netflix last year, thought to be worth millions of pounds.

The service said the couple would be producing “content that informs but also gives hope,” from documentaries and scripted series, to features and children’s programming.

MORE NEWS:

Netflix said the multi-episode series will join the competitors as they train, and along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope.

Filming for the new series will reportedly include paying a visit to the Queen.

Harry, 36, is due to spend a weekend in Nottinghamshire at the end of the year to start planning next year’s games in Holland.

He is also planning to visit the Queen before returning to the US, according to reports.

A source told the Sunday Express: “The Duke of Sussex will want to make sure we are ready as the last games were cancelled because of Covid.”

They added: “We are hoping that the situation in April next year allows the games to go ahead as planned, in Holland.

"Our understanding is that the Duke of Sussex will be accompanied by a small film crew in order to allow the public to see the hard work involved in planning these games.”

Harry and Meghan signed a Netflix deal worth £100 million in September last year.

Heart of Invictus will be accompanied by animated series Pearl, which Meghan Markle is producing.

Harry, who is patron of The Invictus Games Foundation, as well as co-founder of Archewell Productions, said: “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.

“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”