A CITY centre building in Newport which was devastated in an arson attack could be set for a new lease of life, with new plans approved.

The retail unit at 17-18 Upper Dock Street has stood empty for nearly four years, ever since a serious fire gutted the property on August 24, 2017.

But now, it could be brought back into use, as a planning application to turn the premises from A1 for retail, to A3 for food and takeaway has been approved.

Last week (Thursday, August 12), Newport City Council gave the proposal, submitted by K.W. Dorrington Architectural on behalf of applicants Noor Estates, the green light.

Plans show that little change will be made to the property from the outside, with the exception of an external vertical extraction flume being installed – to eliminate cooking fumes.

According to planning documents, it is hoped that the unit will welcome a new restaurant and takeaway.

They show that the hours of operation are set to be 8am to 11pm from Monday to Friday, 8am to midnight on Saturdays, and 10am to 10pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

At this time, it is not yet known what restaurant outlet might move into this site.

The unit is located in the building which occupies the corner of Upper Dock Street and Skinner Street.

Over the years, it has been home to a number of retailers, including a Premier convenience store, and most recently, a Lifestyle Express store.

The first and second floors of the three-storey building were badly damaged by fire in August 24, 2017, when they were deliberately set ablaze.

Efforts by fire crews to tackle the blaze further damaged the building, and while the corner unit formerly occupied by VapourZest was brought back into use by one-time market trader Nicha’s Alterations, the empty convenience store has been disused ever since.

Following the incident, Sam Price, of Maendy Way, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

The then 23-year-old was sentenced to eight years in prison.

A second man, Justin Lewis, was also found guilty of one charge of arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered, and sentenced to six years in prison.