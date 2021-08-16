EMERGENCY services had to be called to a Newport city centre bar early on Sunday after someone "almost died".
The exact nature of the incident at Breeze in Cambrain Road is not known, but, in a post on Facebook on Sunday, the bar said the man was "completely fine and well".
The post said: "Just to let everyone know, we closed early at approximately 1 o'clock last night to attend to and treat somebody needing urgent medical assistance, literally he almost died.
"A huge special thanks to the door team, bar team, management, ambulance service and the police for their assistance.
"We made the right decision, to ensure this man's safety, I'm glad to say he's completely fine and well.
"We will be back as usual from today serving cooked dinners and showing all the live football."
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "Officers attended the Breeze bar in Cambrian Way, Newport at around 1am on Sunday, August 15, after receiving a report of a medical emergency.
"A man was taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service for treatment."
The Welsh Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.
