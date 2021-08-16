SEASON three of Sex Education airs next month - these are the latest production shots.
The third series of comedy drama Sex Education - which has previously involved filming in Caerleon, Monmouthshire, and Penarth among other parts of the UK - will be released on Netflix on September 17.
A summary of what’s in store for the latest series – produced by Eleven – states: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.
“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms.
“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”
Fans of the Netflix show can get their fix with the latest load of production photos giving a glimpse into the action, without giving away too much plot.
Check out the photos - courtesy of Netflix - in the photo gallery at the top of this page. Are there any locations you recognise?
Series three of Sex Education will air on Netflix on Friday, September 17.
