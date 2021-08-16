SEASON three of Sex Education airs next month - these are the latest production shots.

The third series of comedy drama Sex Education - which has previously involved filming in Caerleon, Monmouthshire, and Penarth among other parts of the UK - will be released on Netflix on September 17.

A summary of what’s in store for the latest series – produced by Eleven – states: “It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

“Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush, and a lost voicemail still looms.

“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.”

OTHER NEWS:

Fans of the Netflix show can get their fix with the latest load of production photos giving a glimpse into the action, without giving away too much plot.

Check out the photos - courtesy of Netflix - in the photo gallery at the top of this page. Are there any locations you recognise?

Series three of Sex Education will air on Netflix on Friday, September 17.