A MAN has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a police officer, after an incident in Newport earlier this month.
Curtis Ivor Carvalho, of Caerau Road, Newport, appeared before Newport Magistrates Court on Friday, August 13, in connection with an alleged incident in the city on Thursday, August 5.
Carvalho, 23, entered a not guilty plea, and will face trial on October 20, 2021.
Until that date, he has been granted conditional bail, on the conditions he keeps to a curfew, and does not enter Newport except for court appearances. In the meantime, he is set to remain at an address outside the city.
Carvalho, who attended the hearing, was represented by Nathan Jones of Pure Law.
