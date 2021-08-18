A CAERPHILLY borough community park enjoyed a successful first event since the start of the pandemic.

Cefn Fforest Eco Park was the site of a fun day on Saturday, August 14, with their summer fete to celebrate the easing of lockdown and the work that has been done on the park by the community’s young people and the park’s committee.

The fete was organised by Friends of Cefn Fforest Eco Park and consisted of stalls, games, a bouncy castle, refreshments, a raffle and activities table for all ages.

St John’s Ambulance volunteers were also there as were Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service who both provided vehicles for the children to enjoy.

MORE NEWS:

Chris Edwards, secretary of Friends of Cefn Fforest Eco Park, said: “Our aims are to manage and protect the parks for the community to use for social gatherings, leisure and a safe place for the wellbeing of the residents.

“We have waited a long time to give back to the community for their support and volunteering. With their help we have been awarded our second Green Flag status in two years.

“On the committee’s behalf, I would like to thank everyone who donated prizes, refreshments, especially Asda and Angelo’s, the fire brigade, St John’s Ambulance and the police cadets, Lee’s Ice Creams, volunteers and especially our young people who have made all the games.

“These youngsters have been part and parcel of us now for a few years and are the future guardians of the park. This is the start of many events we have planned, and we look forward to each one becoming bigger and better.”