SOME of the country's most popular brands are offering rewards to people who are vaccinated against Covid-19.
Young people in the UK are being offered shopping discounts and holiday vouchers in a bid to boost vaccination numbers against coronavirus.
More than three quarters of British adults are now vaccinated, but the government is hoping to encourage more young adults to come forward for both jabs.
Ministers are concerned about slow vaccine uptake among younger Brits, with businesses offering incentives in a bid to get more people coming forward.
Asda, lastminute.com, National Express, Free Now taxis and Better leisure centres are among those offering incentives to encourage younger people to get vaccinated.
Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo have already said they will offer discounted rides and meals for customers who get a Covid-19 jab, to help boost vaccine uptake.
Some of the rewards include £30 gift cards towards holidays and £10 vouchers for Asda’s clothing brand George.
Meanwhile, Free Now is giving free taxi rides to over-18s getting the jab and National Express is offering travel passes.
Better leisure centres are offering over-16s £10 vouchers and three-day passes to centres.
