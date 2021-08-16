NETFLIX has announce their hugely popular series I Like to Watch will hit the road this September and October - and will include Newport's Drag Race UK finalist Tayce.
Travelling between cities in a fabulously flamboyant kitsch motorhome fit for our Queens, the venues will be given an I Like To Watch living room-style makeover, immersing attendees and bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
Each night of the tour will be hosted by a rotating cast of fan favourites, including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, Tia Kofi, Cheryl Hole and Tayce, who will be partnered with up-and-coming Queens, local to each of the venues.
Fans will get up close and personal with our Queens, watching and critiquing films including Pitch Perfect, Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and He’s All That in their own unique style.
The tour kicks-off on September 4 at London’s Mighty Hoopla, where the motorhome will be parked-up to give festival-goers drag makeovers, before it hits the road, visiting Margate, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Glasgow and Swansea, before a final stop in Hull on October 20.
After a year in which venues and drag artists saw their industry struggle tremendously with work disappearing overnight due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the I Like To Watch tour is an opportunity to celebrate and support LGBT+ performers and the venues which act as a vital resource for the community.
“I'm so excited to be taking I Like To Watch on the road," says The Vivienne.
“We've all had a shocker over the last year or so, and queens and LGBT+ venues have really struggled.
"I've made a career working in bars all over the UK, so I know how vital they are to our community.
"We want to give everybody a camp time, but fingers crossed our tour can help local scenes as they start to find their feet again."
Tickets for the I Like To Watch live shows are free and available from today, you can get your tickets by searching 'I Like To Watch' on Eventbrite.
