NETFLIX has announce their hugely popular series I Like to Watch will hit the road this September and October - and will include Newport's Drag Race UK finalist Tayce.

Travelling between cities in a fabulously flamboyant kitsch motorhome fit for our Queens, the venues will be given an I Like To Watch living room-style makeover, immersing attendees and bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

Each night of the tour will be hosted by a rotating cast of fan favourites, including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, Tia Kofi, Cheryl Hole and Tayce, who will be partnered with up-and-coming Queens, local to each of the venues.

Fans will get up close and personal with our Queens, watching and critiquing films including Pitch Perfect, Netflix’s Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga and He’s All That in their own unique style.

Throughout September and October 2021, Netflix is taking their hugely popular video series “I Like to Watch” on a live tour of the UK

The tour kicks-off on September 4 at London’s Mighty Hoopla, where the motorhome will be parked-up to give festival-goers drag makeovers, before it hits the road, visiting Margate, Bournemouth, Nottingham, Glasgow and Swansea, before a final stop in Hull on October 20.

MORE NEWS:

After a year in which venues and drag artists saw their industry struggle tremendously with work disappearing overnight due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the I Like To Watch tour is an opportunity to celebrate and support LGBT+ performers and the venues which act as a vital resource for the community.

“I'm so excited to be taking I Like To Watch on the road," says The Vivienne.

“We've all had a shocker over the last year or so, and queens and LGBT+ venues have really struggled.

"I've made a career working in bars all over the UK, so I know how vital they are to our community.

"We want to give everybody a camp time, but fingers crossed our tour can help local scenes as they start to find their feet again."

Tickets for the I Like To Watch live shows are free and available from today, you can get your tickets by searching 'I Like To Watch' on Eventbrite.