WATER activities on the lake in Llandrindod Wells have been immediately suspended following a suspected algae outbreak.
Lakeside Boathouse made the announcement on Sunday, August 15, confirming that all watersports and fishing would be cancelled until further notice.
“Due to a suspected outbreak of blue/green algae we have been advised to close the lake to people wanting to fish or paddle as from Monday, August 16,” Lakeside Boathouse said on its Facebook page.
“We will only be running the dragon boats during this time.”
The lake has proved hugely popular this summer with the boathouse launching a brand new watersports programme of events including rafting, kayaking and paddle boarding. Environmental health officers from Powys County Council were due to inspect the possible outbreak today (August 16) and the boathouse says it hopes activities can resume as soon as possible.
“The Powys outdoor recreation officer will arrange for environmental health to sample and test the water on Monday and if the results are negative we will re-open the lake as early as possible,” the statement from the boathouse continued.
“Your co-operation in this matter is much appreciated. As soon as we have any more information it will be posted on this page.”
MORE NEWS:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.