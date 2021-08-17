NEWPORT currently has one of the highest rates of coronavirus in Wales, according to Public Health Wales - and in the week to August 11, the city has seen 357 confirmed cases.

But, while Cardiff, Swansea and Rhondda Cynon Taf may have seen more cases of the potentially deadly virus, Newport is among the worst places in Wales for the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 population.

While Cardiff has the highest number of cases in this time period, with 503, it also has the largest population, and as such, there are only 137.1 covid cases in the capital per 100,000 people living there.

This means there are on the way to double the number of cases in Newport based on how many people live here, as there have been 230.8 recorded cases per 100,000 people.

Newport also has a significantly higher number of cases per population than Wales as a whole, as the national average currently stands at 169.3 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Indeed, there are only two areas nationwide where the virus is currently more prevalent than Newport – Denbighshire (339.6 cases per 100,000), and Conwy (244 cases per 100,000).

And according to the Public Health Wales website, the delay in receiving the most recent data means that these figures are “likely to be an underestimate”.

Between August 13-15, Gwent as a whole has seen 388 new cases of coronavirus.

During that same time, one person has died in the region, taking to 971 the number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Gwent.

Two other people in Wales have been confirmed as having died of the virus, with 5,641 deaths in Wales since the pandemic began.

Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population

Blaenau Gwent - 146.0

Caerphilly - 127.6

Monmouthshire - 140.6

Newport - 230.8

Torfaen - 176.7

Anglesey - 138.5

Conwy - 244.0

Denbighshire - 339.6

Flintshire - 206.9

Gwynedd - 179.8

Wrexham - 225.1

Cardiff - 137.1

Vale of Glamorgan - 137.0

Bridgend - 174.8

Merthyr Tydfil - 117.7

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 148.8

Carmarthenshire - 112.3

Ceredigion - 116.9

Pembrokeshire - 131.9

Powys - 141.2

Neath Port Talbot - 196.8

Swansea - 169.2