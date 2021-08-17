ROCK legends Foo Fighters have today announced four UK stadium shows for next summer – but none in Wales.
No, we’re not pretenders – the band, fronted by Dave Grohl will be delivering their first UK performances since headlining Reading and Leeds festival in 2019.
Foo Fighters have already been putting on sell-out performances in America following the release of their critically acclaimed #1 album, Medicine At Midnight, earlier this year.
They made a historic return to the stage at New York’s Madison Square Garden, playing the city’s first full capacity show in more than a year.
More recently, the band has begun a series of sold-out headline dates and a triumphant headline set closing out this year’s Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.
They have announced 2022 shows in Manchester, Birmingham, and two shows in London.
Mr Grohl said: “We can’t wait to get back to the UK. It’s been far too long. Get ready to make up for lost time with some long ass nights of rock & roll.”
The UK tour will kick off at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday June 25, 2022.
Next on the line-up will be a performance at Birmingham’s Villa Park on Monday June 27, 2022.
Then, Foo Fighters return to London Stadium for two huge dates on Thursday, June 30 2022, and Saturday, July 2 2022.
Support for the dates will come from St Vincent, Courtney Barnett, Shame, Hot Milk and Loose Articles (see below for details).
Tickets for the shows go on general sale this Friday (August 20) at 9am - they will be available from www.foofighters.com/tour-dates
FOO FIGHTERS UK DATES
- June 25, 2022 - Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford (w/ St Vincent & Loose Articles)
- June 27, 2022 - Birmingham, Villa Park (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)
- June 30, 2022 - London, London Stadium (w/ St Vincent & Shame)
- July 2, 2022 - London, London Stadium (w/ Courtney Barnett & Hot Milk)
Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.
