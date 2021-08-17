THE Queen is reportedly planning to stay at Balmoral despite a Covid-19 scare.
A member of staff was sent home over the weekend following a positive PCR, but the Queen has decided to stay on and complete carry on enjoying her holiday.
Her Majesty reportedly sees the trip as an opportunity to return to normal amid the death of her husband Prince Philip.
She is joined by a “castle-full” of relatives including Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mozzi , as well as youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.
A source told The Sun: “All the staff at Balmoral are tested for Covid daily and on Saturday this person showed up as positive.
“They were sent home and the staff canteen and bar were shut. They’re on a separate block on the estate."
Workers have been told to wear face masks and socially distance in wake of the health scare.
The monarch’s annual stay at Balmoral is the first time she has holidayed on her private estate since the death of her husband the Duke of Edinburgh.
Scotland has been a welcome place of sanctuary for the royal family since Queen Victoria’s day as they relax and enjoy country pursuits in the stunning setting of the Highlands.
