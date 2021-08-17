NEWPORT County AFC will be cheered on by 6,000 fans when they entertain Premier League side Southampton in round two of the Carabao Cup next week.

The date for the fixture against the Saints has been confirmed as Wednesday, August 25 (kick-off 7.45pm) after the Exiles upset Ipswich Town in the first round of the competition.

The fixture will NOT be televised live by Sky Sports.

The allocation of tickets means that 6,000 County supporters will return to Rodney Parade and there will be away fans at the ground for the first time since the visit of Morecambe on March 7, 2020.

Michael Flynn’s side had to switch last weekend’s game against Mansfield to Field Mill because of summer work on the pitch in Newport, while tonight’s fixture against Northampton was postponed to give extra time for the surface to settle.

However, the green light has been given for the clash against Southampton with a bumper crowd heading through the turnstiles at the famous ground.

County had to play high-profile games against Swansea, Watford, Newcastle and Brighton behind closed doors last season.

They received backing in just two games – the play-off semi-final home leg against Forest Green Rovers when 900 supporters were allowed in and then the final against Morecambe at Wembley, when the club had an allocation of just over 4,000.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for season ticket holders, Supporters Trust members, community shareholders, volunteers and Clwb Spytty/Teen Exiles members. They then go on general sale from 6pm on Friday.

Admission will cost the same as a regular League Two fixture.

“While the club would encourage as many supporters as possible to purchase online when applicable, the club will also facilitate telephone sales throughout the sales periods,” said a County statement.

“As a club, we want to make sure we give all season ticket holders, Trust members and those supporters wishing to purchase tickets during the general sale window the best opportunity to secure a ticket.

“Supporters can contact the club on 01633 302012 to secure their tickets. Please note we expect the volume of calls to be very high and calls will be answered as quickly as possible.”

Southampton will become the NINTH club in this season’s Premier League to have visited Rodney Parade in the Michael Flynn era.

“After Southampton it will be almost half the Premier League that we have played, nine teams and 10 games including the replay at Tottenham," said the manager, who took the reins in 2017.

“Half the Premier League we have played and we can’t get out of League Two, so we’ve got to liven up!

“It’s an unbelievable record by the players and staff, not just those here now. It’s a massive achievement.”

COUNTY'S CLASHES WITH PREMIER LEAGUE SIDES

County 2 Leeds 1 - FA Cup, January, 2018

County 1 Spurs 1 - FA Cup, February, 2018

County 2 Leicester 1 - FA Cup, January, 2019

County 1 Manchester City 4 - FA Cup, February, 2019

County 0 West Ham 2 - League Cup, August, 2019

County 3 Watford 1 - League Cup, September, 2020

County 1 Newcastle 1 (5-4 Newcastle on penalties) - League Cup, September 2020

County 1 Brighton 1 (4-3 Brighton on penalties) - FA Cup, January 2021

(Leeds and Watford were Championship clubs when ties were played)