A 15-YEAR-OLD from Warwickshire is walking to Blaenau Gwent for Help for Heroes because he wants to support the British forces and soldiers.

Arthur Mortimer has already reached his second target of £1,000, his target is now £4,000 which he has nearly reached.

He is walking from his local rugby club, Old Laurentians RFC in Rugby, Warwickshire to Llanilleth RFC in Abertillery, where his grandparents live. He has not seen them for over a year due to lockdown.

He said seeing them at the finish line will be great.

"It will be great to raise money for Help for Heroes and see my grandparents at the finish line," he said. "The route I am taking will be roughly 150 miles. I am doing it with my dad and hoping to complete it within a week.

"As a 15-year-old Army Cadet I would like to pursue a career in the military when I am older. And I think Help for Heroes do fantastic work supporting people in the forces when they need help the most.

He said it may be that in years to come he may need the help. So he wants to try and do a little something to make sure they can carry on doing the good work that they do.

Paul and Jane Tinkler who have donated to Mr Mortimer's fundraiser said: "A great effort from someone so young to look after those that have served. Hope the welsh rugby shirt increases donations once you’ve crossed the border. Best of luck Paul and Jane"

Louise Ansell who also donated said: "So impressed with this Arthur. What an achievement and one you should be incredibly proud of."

Arthur has said thank you to everyone who has donated and that it is much appreciated as it is going towards a great cause.

