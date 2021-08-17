DIRECT flights between Cardiff and Dublin are set to return later this year, with a new route having been announced.

Earlier today (Tuesday, August 17), it was confirmed that Ryanair will be operating four flights a week between the capital cities of Wales and Ireland.

Starting from October 31, flights will connect Cardiff Airport and Dublin every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The news is especially welcomed in Cardiff, as previous attempts to restore a direct flight to Dublin fell through earlier this year.

Originally, Stobart Air was set to launch direct flights from June 27.

However, that carrier entered liquidation on June 11, and while Aer Lingus and BA City Flyer rescued many Stobart Air routes, no routes out of Cardiff were restored.

As part of the announcement today, Ryanair has said that the new route will come complete with a ‘zero’ change fee, which will be valid on all flights up until December 31, 2021.

It comes as part of efforts to restore confidence to passengers looking to travel, after 18 months of disruption and changes to travel advice.

Launching the route, flights start from £19.99 for travel up until the end of March 2022, though this offer only runs until August 19.

In total, Ryanair now operate four routes out of Cardiff, with flights to Barcelona, Malaga and Faro operating throughout the summer months.

News of the Dublin route resumption comes just weeks after a new Loganair service connecting Cardiff Airport and Edinburgh was announced.

Spencer Birns, CEO at Cardiff Airport said: "It's brilliant news that one of Europe's leading low-cost airlines will be operating a regular service to Dublin from Cardiff. Dublin is such an important and in-demand route for business and leisure customers, travelling sports teams and fans, and of course those looking to re-connect with their friends and family.

"I'd like to thank Ryanair for their continued confidence in Cardiff Airport. It has been one of our priorities to re-instate this route, alongside other important services lost as a result of the pandemic, and we are delighted that Ryanair has stepped in to fill the demand with regular flights at great prices."

Jason McGuinness, commercial director at Ryanair said: “We are pleased to confirm that our Cardiff – Dublin service will operate as part of our Wales Winter 2021/22 schedule, commencing on 31st October and flying four times weekly.

“We have worked closely with Cardiff Airport to deliver this new route, made possible by the necessary incentives to secure connectivity as airlines and airports recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Welsh consumers can now book a much-deserved city break to Ireland’s capital this Winter, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change”.