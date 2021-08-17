FORMER Newport County AFC defender Ben Davies has left Liverpool on loan without making a senior appearance for the Reds.
The 26-year-old has signed for Sheffield United for the season after heading to Anfield because of their defensive injury problems in January.
Davies has dropped down from the Premier League to help the Blades in their bid to bounce back from relegation but has no regrets about his Merseyside move, even if he failed to play.
“Going to Liverpool is a move you could never turn down. It was really exciting and the whole set up there is incredible,” he said.
“The club is like you wouldn’t believe until you get in there and see it for yourself.
“I’ve had a good six months or so but playing football is the most important thing.
“That’s what’s driven me to come out on loan and hopefully play some games and get back to enjoying that competitive side again.”
Davies was signed from Preston for a reported £2million by Liverpool after injuries last season to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.
The central defender joined County on loan in the 2016 January transfer window and made 20 appearances for Warren Feeney's side.
After spending that campaign battling relegation for the Exiles, who finished 22nd in League Two, the left-footer had a spell with Fleetwood before breaking through at Deepdale.
