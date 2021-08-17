NEWPORT County AFC midfielder Jack Karadogan has been called up to the Wales Under-18 squad for their clash against England.

The 17-year-old will link up with his international team-mates for a five-day camp later this month, with Wales taking on the English on Friday, September 3.

It is a first call-up to the Under-18s for Karadogan, who has played for Wales in the younger age groups.

The second-year scholar scored a free-kick for County in their friendly success at Undy Athletic before a cameo against Cardiff City in the final pre-season tune-up.

The midfielder was an unused substitute in last week’s Carabao Cup win against Ipswich Town at Portman Road and will hope to make his first team debut in the EFL Trophy, although he will miss the opener against Plymouth because of international duty.

Academy manager Damien Broad said: “This is great news for the academy and Jack personally, and we are all delighted with his inclusion.

“Jack has worked very hard during his time with the club and has steadily developed over his scholarship.

“He suffered an injury at the back end of last season, but the staff have done a great job to get him ready for pre-season.

“Jack has shown real determination and professionalism towards his rehab in overcoming that setback.

“He’s played for the first team in a number of pre-season friendlies this summer and the call up to face England will be another great experience in his development.”

County midfielder Lewys Twamley, who is currently injured, was called up for Wales Under-18s last season.

The Exiles’ young prospects have enjoyed a good start to the senior season with central defender Joe Woodiwiss and midfielder Aneurin Livermore impressing at Ipswich, while goalkeeper Evan Ovendale and striker Ryan Hillier were with Karadogan on the bench.

Woodiwiss and Livermore were unused subs at Mansfield on Saturday.