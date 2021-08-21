A THREE-bed Newport home is set to go under the hammer for £70,000.

The Hamilton Street property is the cheapest Newport house currently on the market.

It is described as a project with "bags of potential".

With three bedrooms, two reception rooms and a bathroom, the home also has excellent transport links.

The property is listed by Peter Alan - Newport.

The agents said: "A fantastic opportunity to purchase this traditional mid terraced property which is in need of refurbishment.

"Set in this popular and convenient location which is within walking distance of most local amenities.

"Accommodation comprises of a hallway, two reception rooms, kitchen/diner and utility/wc to the ground floor.

"Two double bedrooms, a study and bathroom to the first floor.

"Viewing is highly recommended."

READ MORE:

You enter the property into an entrance hall with fitted carpet, doors leading to the front reception room and stairs leading to the first floor.

The ground floor also features a reception room to the rear of the property, a kitchen and a utility room.

Upstairs is a bathroom, and three bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as a study.

An enclosed rear garden is also included with the property.

The guide price for the Hamilton Street home is £70,000.

Guides are provided as an indication of each seller's minimum expectation.

They are not necessarily figures which a property will sell for and may change at any time prior to the auction.

Each property will be offered subject to a reserve (a figure below which the Auctioneer cannot sell the property during the auction) which is expected to be set within the Guide Range or no more than 10 per cent above a single figure guide.

For more information, contact Peter Alan - Newport on 01633 221892.