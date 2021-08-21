THE costs of theory and practical driving tests are set to increase under new plans announced by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency.

On top of an increase to the costs of driving tests, the new consultation will include and increase to vehicle tests for roadworthiness and certification as well as MOT services.

The government agency said it hopes to keep any proposed price increase to 1.5 per cent.

It means the increase in price of practical driving tests for learner drivers will be just shy of £1 while the price of a theory tests for a car or motorcycle will increase by 40p.

Explaining the proposed plans the DVSA said: “The income we receive from fees covers the services we provide. Taxpayers do not generally fund our services. We set our fees at a level to break even.

“Before changing our fees, we have to consult publicly and get approval from Parliament.

“The new fees will help us to cover the costs of previous investments to improve our services. We are proposing to increase our statutory fees by about 1.5 per cent.”

A consultation was launched this month and will run until September 2, where businesses and the general public will have opportunity to have their say on the proposed price increases.

The money currently paid to the DVSA for things like driving tests and MOTs are set out in law meaning any changes can only be maid with permission from parliament.

The results from the consultation will be passed on to ministers before a final decision is made.

The new consultation will include and increase to vehicle tests for roadworthiness and certification as well as MOT services. (PA)

DVSA defends proposed price hike

The DVSA have defended the proposed price hike.

They said: “The fees for our services have stayed largely the same for over 10 years. For example, the car driving test fee last changed in 2009 when it was increased to £62.

“We reduced the cost of theory tests in 2014 and 2015.”

The agency said fees have not kept up with inflation and if they had the costs of tests and car maintenance would be as follows:

£75 for a car driving test (currently £62)

£38 for a car or motorcycle theory test (if the theory test fee had not been reduced) (currently £23)

£146 for a vehicle test with 3 axles at a non-DVSA site (currently £113)

They added: “If our fees stay at their present levels, we will not be able to continue to provide services to their current standards. For example, driving test waiting times may rise.

We may also be unable to continue enforcement activity at present levels. This would reduce the chance of dangerous operators being detected, and increase the possibility of serious accidents.”

To have your say on the increased fees before the consultation deadline of September 2, click here.