THE BBC revisited one the strangest ways in recent times that a criminal was caught in Monmouthshire on the show Caught Red Handed.

A rural burglar was identified by Gwent Police after he couldn't resist going over to Larry the llama while raiding Ragland Farm Park.

Unknown to the burglars, Larry's enclosure was covered by CCTV - and one of the hapless criminals showed his face to the camera.

The Argus published the CCTV images of the men in an appeal for information, and one of them was later identified as James Fisher, 30, of Woodside, Duffryn, Newport, and he was arrested by a police community support officer when they recognised him.

Fisher had stolen more than £6,000 worth of equipment in a series of burglaries and was jailed for two years.

A suggestion from an investigating officer led to Fisher's van being seized and sold to help compensate the victims.

Police identified the bolt cutters carried by the men in the CCTV and eventually recovered them, linking Fisher to several robberies between February 19 and February 27, 2020.

He was jailed for two years and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge after his release from prison.

Larry was well rewarded for his part in bringing Fisher to justice.

His owner, Gareth, told Caught Red Handed: "Larry was the star of the show really I suppose, it's good that he helped in the capture,"

"So as a bit of a bonus we gave him extra carrots the next day."

Caught Red Handed is currently in its ninth season and is hosted by Dominic Littlewood.

Broadcasts are every weekday at 11.45am and previous episode can be seen on BBC iPlayer.