LOOKING for a bit of continental luxury with a link to one of America's most famous poets?

Then this home on the banks of the River Wye near Monmouth could be just what you are looking for.

With a price tag of £1,250,000 this six-bedroom home on Redbrook Road, Monmouth, just oozes luxury living.

Benches is an Italian-style villa, commissioned to be built by the aunt of W H Auden during the Arts & Crafts era - and it is packed with style and boasts a swimming pool over looking the River Wye and the old railway viaduct which is a landmark of the area.

Electric gates open to the front garden with a pathway leading to the front door. The entrance hall is large, with stairs to the first floor and doors to the living room and kitchen, as well as a modern wood burning stove.

The kitchen is well appointed with a combination of wall and base units and a large island, ideal for cooking and entertaining.

There is a four-oven Aga and plenty of additional appliances. There are double doors opening onto the veranda taking in the wonderful views. It is open plan with a dining room to the far side with a vaulted ceiling, large window to the front, and a set of French doors opening onto the side terrace and garden.

An inner hall takes you to a guest bedroom with views over the pool terrace and river valley. It is serviced by a modern shower room.

Off the entrance hall is a living room with box bay window overlooking the view, feature fireplace and a door to a private veranda.

Upstairs, there are four generous double bedrooms, all with en suite facilities making it an exceptional home for families and guests alike.

There is a modern feel throughout and three of the bedrooms overlook the rear garden and amazing river and countryside views.

From bedrooms one and four, there is access to a private balcony overlooking the River Wye, with stairs to the pool terrace and rear garden.

Outside, there is a summer house with sauna accessed from the French doors of the dining area.

Below the pool deck is the self-contained Riverview suite with a bedroom, shower room and kitchenette, making it versatile for guest accommodation. There are fabulous views of the river and countryside from here with a huge glazed wall.

The gardens are mature and fully enclosed, with ample seating areas including decking surrounding the outdoor swimming pool. The front has electric gates leading to a generous hardstanding for parking numerous vehicles and a lawned area, ideal for children to play.

Benches is in the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is perfectly located to explore the Forest of Dean, Brecon Beacons or Black Mountains. There are local amenities in the popular town of Monmouth and the schooling is exceptional.

This property is on the market with Savills, Cardiff. For more details contact 029 2036 8900.

Hours or services may differ during this time. Some agents offer online viewing.