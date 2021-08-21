A PRIMARY school near Abergavenny have finished revamping the outdoor play area which had been deemed “almost unusable” - with help from a builders' merchant.

With outdoor play a vital part of the school’s curriculum, Cross Ash Primary teachers were disappointed to see their outdoor learning dome become almost unusable due to mud caused by bad weather.

The coronavirus pandemic saw the school relying more heavily on its outdoor learning dome as a result of the added restrictions in place regarding pupil bubbles and the challenges of keeping pupils apart.

Action was needed to restore the outdoor learning space.

Gemma Williams, a teacher at Cross Ash Primary and a mother to pupils at the school, volunteered her and her husband’s time to improve the area, giving children even more opportunities to learn through play.

South Wales Builders’ Merchants, Robert Price, also took part in the project, donating golden flint chippings to cover the muddy ground.

“We were thrilled to support with the completion of Cross Ash Primary’s outdoor area,” said Molly Pike, marketing director at Robert Price.

“We look forward to seeing how it continues to help students thrive in the years to come.”

Ms Williams said: “We have been completely overwhelmed by the community effort that has gone into revamping our outdoor play area. The school doesn’t receive much funding, so we really do rely on the wonderful support of our local community and businesses.

“Outdoor learning is a big part of our focus at Cross Ash Primary, and this newly refurbished outside space will have such fantastic benefits for the children, giving them even more opportunities to learn through play in the open air.

“And of course, a big thank you to Robert Price.”