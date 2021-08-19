IT WAS normal service resumed – and then some – at Noddfa Church this weekend.

Pastor John baptised 15 people on Sunday, the first baptisms at the church since before the pandemic began.

More than 200 people attended the church for the baptisms, and there was also music from the Noddfa Band to celebrate one of the first opportunities the congregation has had to be together in almost 18 months.

Pastor John said the day showcased just how far the church has come in recent years, having previously been facing imminent closure.

“We had a fantastic day,” he said. “We had 15 people all who were baptised.

“They’re from all different backgrounds, and it shows that anyone can come into religion – it isn’t just a crutch for the broken.

“It’s the first chance we’ve had. Some of them have been coming to services for three years, some have been coming for six months.

“Prior to coming to Noddfa in 2014, they hadn’t had a baptism in 30 years.

“The day went really well. It was very well attended and we are very thankful for it.”

Among those passing through the waters was straight-A student Ella Harding, 17.

“I have not come from a Christian family and never thought I would ever attend church, but I gave it a try three years ago and the rest is history," she said.

Pastor John conducted 15 baptisms in one day at Noddfa Church. Picture: Noddfa Church.

And 35-year-old Alex Madden was also among the 15 to get baptised. Mr Madden became a member of the church following a suicide attempt two years ago.

"Pastor John came and told me of God’s forgiveness, since then I have been drug free, lost six stone in weight and become a member of the church,” he said.

It was also a day for reflection, with this being the first baptism service Pastor John had conducted at Noddfa without church elder Peter Sweeting, who passed away earlier this year of Covid-19.

When asked about the change in restrictions, with the move to alert level zero in Wales meaning Noddfa’s congregation could meet in full for the first time in more than a year, Pastor John said: “It’s been fantastic. It really has been amazing to be all back together again.

“Downstairs everyone can come in, but upstairs we are still maintaining social distancing for those who are nervous about returning or who are vulnerable.

“It’s been great to sing again – that’s what we’ve missed the most.”

More than 200 people attended Noddfa Church on Sunday as restrictions have now been lifted. Picture: Noddfa Church.

The church runs a number of initiatives within the community – including homework club and youth groups. These will resume from September.

And this Saturday, between 10am and 2pm, the church doors will be open for its school uniform bank – where parents can pick up donated items of school uniform.

“Noddfa Church is a beacon of hope for our community, on Saturday volunteers from Noddfa Church joined me in walking the valley picking up school uniform to redistribute to needy families in time for September,” said Councillor Giles Davies, who also attended the service on Sunday

The baptism service will be on Noddfa Church’s YouTube channel for those who couldn’t attend.