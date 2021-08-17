ONE of the most often misunderstood creatures to roam our streets, black cats come with a bad reputation.

As the superstition goes, black cats are said to be a symbol of bad luck, and as a result, many people give them a wide berth.

It is believed that this fear originated from the 17th century, when black cats were associated with witchcraft.

There are also tales dating back to ancient Greek mythology too.

But, no matter where it originated from, it does mean that these cute critters can sometimes have a tougher time than felines of a different fur colour.

Hopefully, attitudes are starting to change for the better.

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Today (August 17) marks black cat appreciation day – which makes it the perfect day to put these animals in the spotlight.

Across Newport, Gwent, and the wider area, there are a number of cats in search of a forever home, for a number of reasons.

For some, their home environment wasn’t suitable, or the old owners simply weren’t able to care for them any longer.

Below, you can find five black cats currently up for adoption with the RSPCA.

Currently, the Newport branch does not have many black cats up for adoption, though there are several a short distance away over the border.

Read more local news

Five black cats currently up for adoption

Aeryn

Where? Newport Animal Centre

A three-year-old girl, Aeryn is described as “a sweetie who just loves fuss and attention”.

According to the RSPCA, she could live with sensible children, but would need a cat and dog-free home.

More information can be found here.

Baby

Where? RSPCA South Cotswolds Branch

With a name like Baby, you might be surprised to hear that he is a he, and is also 14-years-old.

That being said, he is looking for a relaxing retirement home, in a calm and comfy environment.

While he is said to be friendly, and enjoys company, he is not known for enjoying trips to the vets.

More information can be found here.

Mr Pingu

Where? RSPCA South Cotswolds Branch

A former stray, Mr Pingu needed a decent amount of medical care when brought in to the RSPCA, and now needs a home to continue his recovery.

Said to be friendly and a fan of fuss, a quieter home with company around most of the day is said to be the ideal environment for him.

A household with children aged 13+ is suitable for this lad.

His RSPCA profile is available here.

Smokey

Where? RSPCA South Cotswolds Branch

A young domestic shorthair crossbreed, he is finding cattery life to be tough.

According to the RSPCA, he is fearful of loud noises and is incredibly shy.

However, he does enjoy a fuss on his own terms – and would need a quieter home to continue growing in confidence.

An adult only, no other pet home is a must for this guy.

More information can be found here.

Penelope

Where? Bath Cats and Dogs Home

An outdoorsy cat who is roughly three-years-old, Penelope is looking for a home with plenty of outdoors space.

Currently, she lives outside, and comes in for food and water, and ideally, this would continue – with the choice of becoming more of a house cat once settled.

As a result, a rural home is a must.

Everything you need to know can be found here.