Aneurin Bevan University Health Board have delivered a successful Covid-19 vaccination programme, vaccinating 89% of the adult population with an initial dose, and 84% of adults now receiving both doses across Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.

Planning is now underway for the booster programme which will commence in the autumn. Over the next week there will be a number of open sessions where residents can walk into our vaccination clinics without an appointment for both first and second doses.

Anyone requiring a first dose will need to be a resident of Gwent and 18 years or above. And anyone requiring their second dose must have received their first dose on or before June 21 to ensure they are within the recommended interval.

On Wednesday, August 4, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advised to offer an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine to all 16 and 17-year-olds who haven’t been vaccinated. Eligible residents will be invited for vaccination by letter, over the next few weeks.

We ask that you do not contact us to request an appointment, but we do ask that you ensure your details held with your GP Practice are up-to-date. We aim to notify all individuals at least one week prior to their appointment and letters will be sent to your registered home address held with your GP.

Initial appointments for 16 and 17-year-olds will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 followed by additional sessions the following week.

Vaccinations are the best way to protect you and your family against Covid-19. It’s not too late to receive your vaccination and join the hundreds of thousands of Gwent residents who have already received their vaccine.

The first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine should give you good protection from coronavirus from 3-4 weeks after you've had it, however it’s important that you receive both doses of the vaccine to give you longer lasting protection.

Details of our upcoming walk-in clinics

AstraZeneca vaccine walk-in clinics for second doses only

(You must have an eight-week interval between your first and second dose of vaccine)

Sunday, August 22, 10am – 4pm

Blaenau Gwent General Offices, Steel Works Road, Ebbw Vale, NP23 6AA

Newport Leisure Centre, 1 Kingsway Centre, Newport, NP20 1UH

Walk-in Week - These vaccine walk-in clinics are for Pfizer first doses for anyone aged 18 years and over and second doses for anyone who received their first dose on or before June 21

Wednesday, August 18, 8.40am - 4pm

Cwmbran Stadium, Henllys Way, Cwmbran, NP44 3YS

Newbridge Leisure Centre, Bridge St, Newbridge, Newport, NP11 5FE

Thursday, August 19, 8.40am - 4pm

Newbridge Leisure Centre, Bridge St, Newbridge, Newport, NP11 5FE

Newport Leisure Centre, 1 Kingsway Centre, Newport, NP20 1UH

Friday, August 20, 8.40am - 4pm

Newport Leisure Centre, 1 Kingsway Centre, Newport, NP20 1UH

Saturday, August 21, 8.40am - 4pm

Newport Leisure Centre, 1 Kingsway Centre, Newport, NP20 1UH

Blaenau Gwent General Offices, Steel Works Road, Ebbw Vale, NP23 6AA

For further updates and information about the Covid vaccine, please visit: abuhb.nhs.wales