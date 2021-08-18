BLAENAU Gwent is set to get a boost in the job market, with an American tech company with links to the US military set to create a base in the region – their first outside America.

SIMBA Chain, a cloud-based tech company – will set up a base in Ebbw Vale and create 26 highly-skilled jobs.

The company has received £737,000 funding from the Welsh Government’s Tech Valleys programme to ensure the creation of the 26 jobs. The programme was set up to attract investment and create new opportunities in Blaenau Gwent and the surrounding area, including the creation of high value, sustainable jobs.

The new jobs will have an average £60,000 salary.

SIMBA Chain was founded in 2017 and developed a secure, messaging and transaction platform for the US military, which it claims is un-hackable.

The company now has high-value contracts with the US Department of Defence, US Air Force and US Navy.

SIMBA Chain CEO Joel Neidig said: “We are pleased to make Wales the home of our first international office, which will help expand SIMBA Chain’s presence among corporations, government entities, and universities that want to leverage the unquestionable benefits of blockchain technology not only in the United Kingdom, but across Europe as well.

“Demand for our Web3 smart contracts platform, which enables has accelerated much quicker than we anticipated. Users across multiple spectrums have embraced and validated the SIMBA Chain model, which simplifies development of smart contracts. This partnership will also allow us to tap into the local tech talent we need to support the company’s rapid growth.”

Dr. Ian Taylor, professor at Cardiff University and co-founder and chief technology officer of SIMBA Chain, said: “It is an honour to create opportunities in Wales for those who have a passion for blockchain technology, which is the future of digital information security and value creation and the source of exciting careers.

“SIMBA Chain is literally changing the world by making this highly complex technology easy to use and apply across all major blockchain platforms. Being born in Wales, I am so proud to see our company establish an entity in Wales and help support a new vibrant tech savvy Welsh economy.”

Vaughan Gething, economy minister for the Welsh Government, said: “Through our ambitious Tech Valleys programme, we are committed to attracting, supporting and driving innovative tech businesses in Blaenau Gwent and the surrounding areas.

“I am delighted SIMBA Chain has seen the huge potential of this area and has decided to base its operation in the tech-rich ecosystem we are building.

“We want to see long-term economic prosperity for residents and these well-paid, highly skilled new jobs are exactly the sort of employment opportunities we want to support. I wish SIMBA all the best in its global expansion plans.”