THE shortlist for the National Television Awards has been announced, and a number of programmes with strong ties to Wales have made the cut.

In September, the 26th instalment of the awards will be held in London’s O2 Arena, after the pandemic prevented the 2020 ceremony from taking place.

With the best of the best from the small screen being celebrated, there is little surprise that Gwent, and Wales as a whole, will be represented on the night.

A number of programmes which have made the shortlist have some form of connection to Wales, and with any luck, they will emerge victorious on the night, too.

Perhaps the programme with the strongest local connection is Sex Education, which has been filmed in Caerleon, Monmouthshire, and Penarth over the years.

Season three may not air until next month, but the show has been nominated for best Comedy, and will certainly be one to watch.

In the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award category, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is in the running.

Most recently, the pandemic scuppered plans to film in Australia, and Wales’s Gwrych Castle in Abergele stepped in to the rescue.

The programme is set to return to Wales again later this year, too.

But, that is not the only programme in this category with connections this side of the border.

Having recently seen a surge in popularity, Taskmaster is in the running too – famously hosted by Flintshire-born Greg Davies.

Welsh entertainers Rhod Gilbert and Sian Gibson have also appeared as contestants on the show.

In the best Factual programme category, Gogglebox has made the shortlist.

Of course, the show wouldn’t be so popular without the entertaining families on their very own sofas, including Dave and Shirley from Caerphilly.

And finally, in the best New Drama category, It’s a Sin has been nominated.

The Channel 4 miniseries was created by Swansea born screenwriter and producer Russell T Davies.

As a bonus, In For a Penny has been shortlisted for best Quiz Game Show.

The programme, hosted by Stephen Mulhern, recently spent several days filming a new episode in Newport.

Who else is nominated for the National Television Awards 2021?





Here are the nominations in full:

Drama performance

Olly Alexander - Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin

Martin Compston - Steve Arnott, Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar - Ted Hastings, Line of Duty

Vicky McClure - Kate Fleming, Line of Duty

David Tennant - Dennis Nilsen, Des

New drama

Bridgerton

Des

It’s A Sin

Normal People

Returning drama

Call the Midwife

Line of Duty

The Crown

Unforgotten

Serial drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial drama performance

Sally Carman - Abi Franklin, Coronation Street

Danny Dyer - Mick Carter, EastEnders

Mollie Gallagher - Nina Lucas, Coronation Street

Billy Price - Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks

Newcomer

Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

Rhiannon Clements - Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks

Olivia D’Lima - Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty

Emile John - Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale

Jude Riordan - Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street

TV presenter

Ant and Dec

Alison Hammond

Piers Morgan

Bradley Walsh

Holly Willoughby

Bruce Forsyth entertainment award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Taskmaster

The Graham Norton Show

Talent show

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing

The Masked Singer

Challenge show

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

Quiz game show

Beat the Chasers

Celebrity Catchphrase

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Authored documentary

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Katie Price: Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Rob Burrow: My Year With MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Factual

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

After Life

Friday Night Dinner

Sex Education

The Vicar of Dibley

The National Television Awards will take place in London on September 9.