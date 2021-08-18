NEW flights have been announced for Bristol Airport this week, as the aviation industry continues to bounce back after the pandemic.

Many routes were shelved as a result of the global crisis, but in recent days, the west of England airport has revealed several new routes coming next year.

Starting in winter 2022, running into 2023, the airport will offer flights to 10 sunny destinations, aimed at customers looking to escape the cold British weather.

This week, three completely new destinations have been announced - Alicante, Faro (Algarve) and Majorca.

They join the existing destinations, which include the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura) as well as Madeira, Turkey (Antalya) and Cyprus (Paphos).

These routes are operated by Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, and all told, there are set to be nearly 30 flights per week to these destinations.

From early November through to the end of the winter season in April, the new destinations will be served with the following frequency:

Alicante (two weekly services)

Faro (up to two weekly services)

Majorca (up to two weekly services in April)

It comes in the same week that Ryanair announced its new route plans for the months ahead, which included new services for both Bristol and Cardiff Airport.

In Cardiff, four flights a week to Dublin are set to start in late October, while Bristol will see services to Madrid and Barcelona starting soon.

What has been said about the announcement?





Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Just weeks after announcing a fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23 from Bristol Airport, we are very pleased to be expanding our programme and adding even more sunshine hotspots.

“This expansion comes on the back of the great response we have seen from customers and independent travel agents looking to book their winter sunshine nice and early. Like we have experienced with the first destinations going on sale, we know these additional hotspots will be just as popular.

“Based on the response we have had to the programme, and with more holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, we are looking towards the future with enormous confidence when it comes to Winter 22/23.”