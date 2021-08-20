A BRITISH singer-songwriter will be seen running through part of Gwent next week – as part of his 40 marathons in 40 days challenge.

King Charles – real name Charles Costa - is taking on The Feel Good JOGLE challenge to raise £100,000 for youth and community charity Regenerate.

He began the challenge at John O’Groats on July 25 and will end in Land’s End. He is also performing a gig every day on his journey.

On Monday, August 23, Mr Costa will be running from St Briavels to Westbury on Trym, passing through Chepstow and crossing the River Severn.

Mr Costa’s performance could be anywhere along the route as he is performing in a unique setting each day – improvised on the day. It could be a local pub, next to a lake, on the side of a mountain or anywhere that takes his fancy.

Mr Costa said: “I’m so excited about this challenge. The work of Regenerate is so real and the stories I’ve heard of lives being changed are beautiful. What they do is particularly important now, as the last 18-months of lockdown and isolation have been a feeding ground for anxiety, loneliness and depression.

“I’ve wanted to take this on for some time because I believe in running. I love the rhythm of feet hitting the road and the effect that that has on the mind. Running has always helped me find an escape when I’ve felt trapped and isolated. And all you need is a pair of shoes and a running buddy to get you moving. I can’t wait to see how Regenerate propel people into action as they always do and see this journey unfold.”

He will be joined by friends and members of the Regenerate community throughout the challenge – some running with him physically, others virtually.

When he reaches Land’s End, he will have completed a 1,782-kilometre run. You can keep up to date with his travels through the King Charles and Regenerate social media channels.

Mr Costa hopes that the challenge will spark conversation to both encourage people to share their problems and to change preconceptions around mental health issues.

King Charles has amassed more than 100 million streams through his career so far. He will release his new EP in the autumn.

Regenerate helps young people get inspired and be supported by helping them to build strong relationships and create life-changing opportunities. They help young people grow in confidence and help them make the best of their lives and impact the world for good.

They have helped a number of young people by various means including finding meaningful employment, rebuilding and maintaining healthy relationships with families and communities and establishing good mental health and a positive sense of wellbeing.”