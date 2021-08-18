NEWPORT County AFC will attempt to end Tranmere’s miserly start to the League Two season at Prenton Park on Saturday.

The Merseyside club started the campaign with a 1-0 home win over Walsall and made it successive 0-0 draws on Tuesday night when backing up their battling effort at Port Vale by sharing the spoils at Swindon.

Goalkeeper Joe Murphy made two superb saves to earn the praise of Tranmere manager Micky Mellon.

“A 0-0 draw does not reflect how the game went, there were plenty of chances at both ends with both teams showing a lot of quality,” said the boss, whose side lost on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 2-2 draw last week.

“Joe Murphy has made some good saves but so has their keeper. He has made a point-blank header from Emmanuel Dieseruvwe.

“Our keeper has made some saves but I am always fair. It was a tough game. We have created opportunities in three away games on the trot.”

Forest Green are the only side to make it three wins from three as they beat Rochdale 2-1 at Spotland.

Jamille Matt in action for Forest Green in the play-off semi-final against County

Former County striker Jamille Matt, captain at the New Lawn this season, bagged his third goal in as many games when he coolly fired home the opener.

Rochdale levelled the scores just after half-time when Alex Newby smashed the ball into the back of the net, but the visitors regained their advantage just one minute later as Matt Stevens scored in his third successive league game.

Andy Cook scored a perfect hat-trick in the first half to help Bradford hammer Stevenage 4-1 at Valley Parade.

The 30-year-old nodded in City’s first in the opening minute before Elliott List equalised for the visitors.

Cook regained the advantage for Derek Adams’ side on the half-hour mark shortly after Lee Angol missed a penalty for the Bantams and the hat-trick came eight minutes later when he dinked the ball over Joseph Anang from close range.

Defender Niall Canavan put the final nail in the coffin with a fourth goal two minutes from the end.

Colchester ended Mansfield’s 100 per cent start to the season after a stoppage-time equaliser secured a 1-1 draw at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Elliott Hewitt got up superbly at the back post and headed home on his full debut to put the Stags in front but they were held when Freddie Sears scored from the spot at the death.

Crawley came from behind to beat Salford, who fielded former Exiles Tom King and Liam Shephard, for their first win of the season at The People’s Pension Stadium.

Ian Henderson headed Gary Bowyer’s side into the lead in the seventh minute but they saw their lead evaporate when Ashley Nadesan netted an equaliser before Jake Hessenthaler nodded in George Francomb’s cross at the back post with 15 minutes to go to snatch the points.

Walsall and Scunthorpe remain winless after a 1-1 draw at the Banks’s Stadium.

The Saddlers were without former County captain Joss Labadie after he was taken off at the weekend.

Brendan Kiernan’s effort snuck past the Scunthorpe defence and Kieran Phillips was on hand to tap home from close range, but they were denied their first win of the season when Alfie Beestin’s 90th-minute equaliser secured the Iron a point.

Bristol Rovers claimed their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Oldham at the Memorial Stadium, netting their first home goal in well over eight hours of football through Harvey Saunders 10 minutes before half-time.

Padraig Amond, on loan from County for the season, made his full Exeter City debut but the Covid-hit Grecians drew 0-0 at Barrow and the deadlock could not be broken between Port Vale and Carlisle.