BACK on board with the South Wales Argus Business Awards for the third year in a row is Azets, which is sponsoring the Family Business of the Year category.

Azets is a specialist local accountants and business advisory group providing audit, payroll, corporate finance, tax and banking and finance services. It was previously known at Baldwins, and before that Broomfield and Alexander.

Sarah Case, partner at Azets, said: "We are proud to be sponsoring the family business award because we understand the important role they play in our economy.

"Each family business is unique, whether run by siblings, husband and wife teams or by multi-generations, and we understand the challenges and pressures they face.

"We have vast experience with family businesses and help our clients manage current issues and build a successful framework for the future, providing them with advice and information specific to their needs.

"There are clear benefits to be had by entering yourself or your business into an awards category. Aside from it being a celebration of achievement and ensuring staff receive recognition for a job well done, it’s a great way of helping you to benchmark yourself or your business against competitors.

"Awards also provide a great opportunity to network with peers and, in cases where they are judged by leaders in the industry, there can be the additional bonus of being able to discuss ideas with them.

"Recognition at an awards ceremony is an amplification of all of the above and, for staff morale, is the icing on the cake. It can help attract new talent to a business and helps to increase a sense of trust and credibility, both among clients and the wider industry.

"Azets believes passionately in not only recognising and celebrating excellence, but in supporting local businesses to be the best they can.

MORE NEWS:

"Who doesn’t like a pat on the back and independent confirmation that you are a leader in your industry? It doesn’t matter how old or how successful we or our businesses become, recognition of a special achievement is always welcome."

The deadline for entries for the South Wales Argus Business Awards 2020/21, which is being staged in association with Newport City Council as lead sponsor, is now midnight on Friday, September 24.

Winners of the South Wales Argus Business Awards will be announced on Thursday, November 18, during a virtual awards ceremony.

South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi said: "We're delighted to have managed to get the deadline for award entries to the South Wales Argus Business Awards extended. We took the decision to extend the deadline after listening to what our business leaders have said to us. We took on board their concerns in relation to problems thrown up by the pandemic and compiling entries for the awards.

"We'd now urge all those who want to shine a brilliant light on their businesses and organisations to take note of the new deadline and make sure that they get their entry in, in plenty of time."

The 2020/21 categories and their sponsors are:

Lead sponsor and Business of the Year: Newport City Council;

Innovative Business of the Year: Western Power Distribution;

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Icon Creative Design;

Lifetime Achievement Award: TBC;

Family Business of the Year Award: Azets;

Large Business of the Year: RDP Law;

Small Business of the Year: Kymin;

Start Up Business of the Year Award: TBC;

Contribution to the Community Award: Monmouthshire Building Society;

Customer Service Award: Friars Walk/The Kingsway Centre;

Training and Development Business of the Year: Solo;

Best BID Business of the Year: Newport Now Business Improvement District/Kevin Ward Media;

Environmental Business of the Year: Cintec International;

Hospitality Business of the Year: TBC;

Digital Technology Business of the Year: TBC.

For full details on the awards and how to enter go to southwalesargus.co.uk/businessawards